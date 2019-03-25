English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sadhvi Pragya Says Willing to Take on Digvijaya Singh From Bhopal Lok Sabha Seat
The surprise candidature of Digvijaya Singh has prompted the BJP to redraw its strategy for Bhopal. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's name is also doing the rounds.
Surat: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur during a roadshow at an event in Surat on Tuesday. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Bhopal: Hindutva leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is facing trial in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blasts case under UAPA, is ready to take on Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat if she is given a ticket by "organisation".
With the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) yet to announce the name of the party candidate from Bhopal, various names are doing rounds in the party circles, one of them is that of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
The BJP has been holding this seat since 1989. The Congress had last won the seat in 1984. "I am ready to take on Digvijaya Singh if 'sanghatan' (apparently referring to the BJP) asks me to do so," Thakur said over phone from Delhi Monday, after her name started doing rounds as a potential nominee.
The surprise candidature of Singh has prompted the BJP to redraw its strategy for Bhopal.
"Digvijaya is an anti-Hindu leader. He had called Hindus terrorists," Thakur said.
She denied that she had contacted the BJP leadershi for ticket.
The self-proclaimed godwoman also said that she would not fight against Singh as Independent candidate.
Thakur said she was born and brought up in Lahar area of Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh.
A post-graduate in history, Thakur had worked with RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharti Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and 'Durga Vahini' or women's wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). She is known for delivering fiery speeches.
Thakur was given a clean chit by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the 2008 bomb blasts case. However, a special NIA court in December 2018 refused to discharge her from the case.
Though the court dropped provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against her, Thakur is being tried under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last year.
Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.
A BJP leader had Sunday said the party was working on the "plan B" over selection of candidates from Bhopal, following the entry of Singh in the poll fray from Bhopal.
State BJP president Rakesh Singh had said the central leadership of the party would take a call on the Bhopal candidate.
Bhopal constituency is spread over eight assembly segments, namely Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschhim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur and Sehore.
In the last assembly elections in 2018, the Congress had won three out of eight assembly segments. In remaining five seats, the BJP witnessed a slide in its margin. Alok Sanjar is the sitting MP from Bhopal.
With the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) yet to announce the name of the party candidate from Bhopal, various names are doing rounds in the party circles, one of them is that of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
The BJP has been holding this seat since 1989. The Congress had last won the seat in 1984. "I am ready to take on Digvijaya Singh if 'sanghatan' (apparently referring to the BJP) asks me to do so," Thakur said over phone from Delhi Monday, after her name started doing rounds as a potential nominee.
The surprise candidature of Singh has prompted the BJP to redraw its strategy for Bhopal.
"Digvijaya is an anti-Hindu leader. He had called Hindus terrorists," Thakur said.
She denied that she had contacted the BJP leadershi for ticket.
The self-proclaimed godwoman also said that she would not fight against Singh as Independent candidate.
Thakur said she was born and brought up in Lahar area of Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh.
A post-graduate in history, Thakur had worked with RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharti Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and 'Durga Vahini' or women's wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). She is known for delivering fiery speeches.
Thakur was given a clean chit by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the 2008 bomb blasts case. However, a special NIA court in December 2018 refused to discharge her from the case.
Though the court dropped provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against her, Thakur is being tried under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last year.
Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.
A BJP leader had Sunday said the party was working on the "plan B" over selection of candidates from Bhopal, following the entry of Singh in the poll fray from Bhopal.
State BJP president Rakesh Singh had said the central leadership of the party would take a call on the Bhopal candidate.
Bhopal constituency is spread over eight assembly segments, namely Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschhim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur and Sehore.
In the last assembly elections in 2018, the Congress had won three out of eight assembly segments. In remaining five seats, the BJP witnessed a slide in its margin. Alok Sanjar is the sitting MP from Bhopal.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTube No Longer a Competition to Netflix, Amazon; Cancels Expensive Hollywood Shows: Report
- 'Out or Not Out?': ICC Turns Third Umpire to Confused Gully Cricketers in Pakistan
- PM Narendra Modi’s Picture on Air India Boarding Pass Under Criticism on Social Media
- Sara Ali Khan Playfully Screams Kartik Aaryan's Name and the Actor Can't Stop Blushing
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Five Incidents in India Which Indicate How Addictive The Battle Royale Game Can be
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results