Sadhvi Pragya to Win Bhopal, Suggests News18-IPSOS Survey
Survey suggests that Pragya may emerge as the winner from MP. She is in contest with Congress' Digvijaya Singh.
File photo of Malegaon blasts accused and BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur.
As the country awaits the result of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.
News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur may emerge as the winner from Bhopal in the state of Madhya Pradesh. She is in contest with Digvijaya Singh who is fielded by the Congress.
Earlier in 2014, the BJP won this seat when Alok Sanjar defeated P C Sharma of the Congress with a huge margin of 32.8 per cent votes.
Bhopal was held by Congress candidates and since 1989, it has been with the BJP.
In the previous two elections — 2004 and 2009 — Kamal Nath continued the legacy of Congress party in Chindwara constituency. In 2004, he defeated BJP candidate Prahlad Singh Patel with a margin of 8.5 per cent of the votes. In the 2009 elections, Kailash Joshi of BJP defeated Congress candidate Surendra Singh Thakur with a margin of 9.9 per cent votes.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to the polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.
The final results will be announced on May 23.
