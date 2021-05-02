Sadiya Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

126. Sadiya (सादिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Tinsukia district of Assam. It shares a border with Arunachal Pradesh (Namsai, Lohit, Lower Dibang Valley Districts). Sadiya is part of 14. Lakhimpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.78%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,89,382 eligible electors, of which 96,055 were male, 93,324 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sadiya in 2021 is 972.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,56,619 eligible electors, of which 80,835 were male, 75,784 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,42,376 eligible electors, of which 73,290 were male, 69,086 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sadiya in 2016 was 381. In 2011, there were 188.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Bolin Chetia of BJP won in this seat by defeating Birinchi Neog of INC by a margin of 6,566 votes which was 5.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.14% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Bolin Chetia of INC won in this seat defeating Jagadish Bhuyan of AGP by a margin of 6,867 votes which was 6.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.95% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 126. Sadiya Assembly segment of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Sadiya are: Bolin Chetia (BJP), Lakhin Chandra Chetia (INC), Jagadish Bhuyan (AJP), Tikendra Thapa (VPI), Rijumoni Gogoi (IND), Lalit Deori (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.99%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.18%, while it was 72.38% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 126. Sadiya constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 198. In 2011 there were 173 polling stations.

EXTENT:

126. Sadiya constituency comprises of the following areas of Tinsukia district of Assam: Sadiya thana and Saikhowa mouza [excluding the villages specified in item (18) of Appendix] in Doom Dooma thana in Tinsukia sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Tinsukia.

The total area covered by Sadiya is 1282 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sadiya is: 27°46’24.2"N 95°38’14.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sadiya results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam