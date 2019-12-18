Take the pledge to vote

'Saffron-clad Politicians Do Not Marry but Rape': JMM President Hemant Soren's Dig at BJP

Hemant Soren's comments, which referred to the recent sexual assault cases, came ahead of the fifth and last phase of polling on December 20.

December 18, 2019
New Delhi: In the ongoing political slugfest over the spate of crimes against women, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren on Wednesday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that saffron-clad politicians do not marry but rape.

"Many women have been set ablaze recently. I have heard Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi (Adityanath) was roaming around here wearing saffron… They are those BJP workers who do not marry but rape women while wearing saffron,” Soren was reported by Hindustan Times as saying at an election rally in Pakur.

Soren's comments, that were referring to the recent sexual assault cases, came ahead of the fifth and last phase of polling on December 20.

A star campaigner for the BJP for the Jharkhand polls, the UP CM had in a rally in Dhanbad enumerated the Centre's "achievements" including the Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Soren in his speech, however, hit out at the BJP administration over Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens.

“They will ask you to vote in the name of NRC, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but never in the name of Sardar Patel’s statue. They have nothing to do with Lord Ram or Sardar Patel’s values. They want people to fight with each other and vote in the name of caste and religion,” he said, according to ANI.

He also made veiled references to the politically-charged rape case in Shahjahanpur involving the BJP leader Chinmayanand.

Results of the Jharkhand polls will be announced on December 23.

