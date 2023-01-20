Saffron Scoop | In PM Modi’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ Blueprint is His Mantra for BJP's Success Beyond 2029

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a gathering of his topmost leaders listening to him at the BJP’s national executive. The party is in election mode and gearing up for assembly as well as Lok Sabha polls. Almost everyone had bet on the prime minister speaking more about the upcoming polls and many, in fact, had a pen and notepad ready to jot down instructions.

But many leaders, who came out of the executive on the last day of the meeting, expressed surprise over how Prime Minister Modi had not spoken much on elections. They missed listening to his political observations. Is it possible for him not to speak about politics and the future of the BJP just ahead of the elections at such a crucial meeting? What did they miss?

The PM, as always, surprised the gathering as he delved more and more on how he envisioned the Bharat of tomorrow growing, while in the know of its glorious ancient past. Many said his message was more about bringing people together – like reaching out to Muslims and communities that have not voted for the saffron party and organising festivals like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam – to unify India in a true sense.

Well, many have failed to see what PM Modi would want India to be and, more so, for the BJP to have an envious presence across the country. He did give a peep into what India should look like – not just post 2024, but after 2029 as well.

Modi gave a mantra for a sort of long-lasting success to his party leaders. As the BJP wins predominantly in places where nationalism becomes a poll issue and a stronger India without divisions of caste, regionalism and religion plays to its advantage, he asked leaders to strive to achieve that.

Take the example of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam that he wants every state to replicate. What does it achieve? It has brought people of Kashi and Tamil Nadu to celebrate their cultural ties and religious belongingness. This can eventually help people outgrow the language divide, which has been so strong, and the north-south divide that has become a character of politics in southern states.

Modi wants every state to find religious and cultural roots in others, and the bond that will form through that will be unbreakable. All will be one in a country where state boundaries transcend language and location – a barrier used by political forces to divide people rather than unite them.

While doing that, the role of his party leaders is to bring people closer with help from those considered an authority in paving the way to achieve this. What will this do for the BJP? Many in the party believe that the result of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is a given, and what Modi told the leaders will ensure the party’s victory in 2029 as well. Let there be a clash of civilisation but only after knowing which one you belong to. And once histories become interconnected, these clashes are bound to fizzle out before posing a threat to India’s unity.

What did the PM suggest?

To have more events and festivals like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, to reach out to Muslims even if they do not vote for the party. In the previous national executive held in Telangana, Modi had asked party leaders to indulge in social engineering and reach out to sub-castes or backwards in other communities. These are the people that will make a difference if or when a certain community is upset with the party over any issue.

A clear message has emerged from the BJP’s national executive meeting this week: make the base of the party stronger by connecting with communities that are not traditional BJP voters. With Modi seeking a third term in 2024, the BJP is tasked with expansion to communities like Pasmandas and Bohra Muslims.

The party feels that by 2029, it needs to end regional, caste and linguistic divides in the country. Even regional parties will not be a hindrance to the BJP’s vision of Bharat. Once the base is strong, the party will be able to easily implement ideological agendas that have been on its list since its foundation.

Can PM Modi make it happen?

Despite the fact that Modi’s stature is too high and no one dares refuse him, it is not easy for him to make leaders work on tasks that he doles out and with the level of urgency that the work requires. Many do not even deliver timely on works given by the organisation. “We are a party that has real internal democracy,” said one of senior leaders, taking a dig. While there may have been a time when Modi would have felt let down by senior leaders, he certainly does not let it come in the way of the tasks he has committed to finish.

Read all the Latest Politics News here