Saffron Trouble for Shivraj Chouhan in Poll-bound MP as Seers Step Up Pressure

The seers of Madhya Pradesh could bring fresh trouble for chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is preparing for an electoral battle against the Congress.Upset with the state government’s “exploitation” of the Narmada River and its cold shoulder to ‘gau raksha’, the seers performed a ‘parivartan yagna’ in Jabalpur on Thursday, led by ‘Computer Baba’. ‘Computer Baba’ had given up his MoS status on October 1, alleging neglect in the conservation of the Narmada River, and started a campaign to expose the Chouhan government.On Friday, the saints will hold a ‘Narmada Sansad’ in Jabalpur and a mega march in the state capital the following day.“The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh engaged in indiscriminate exploitation of sacred river Narmada, gave Vyapam-like scam, attacked math-mandirs and backtracked on its promises on gauraksha,” said Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a seer and star campaigner of the Congress for the MP polls.He said, “On Friday, Computer Baba is holding a Narmada Sansad on the banks of this pious river in Jabalpur with 11,000 ‘sadhus’ and we will urge them to back the Congress in MP.” He added that 1008 seers would take out a mega march in Bhopal on Saturday and “we would also ask them to stand with Congress”.Accompanied by Yogi Rakesh Nath, secretary of International Yogi Mahasabha; Swami Kalyan Dev, general secretary of Sant Mahasabha; and Mahamandleshwar Swami Vairagyanand, Krishnam said seers of the country were coming together against the “corrupt and anti-religion BJP government in MP”.While the political ramifications of the protest is yet to be seen, there is no denying that with the Madhya Pradesh polls slated for November 28, the last-minute rebellion from seers does not augur well for the ruling BJP.