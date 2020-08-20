Saffronised Birth Anniversary Message? MP Cong's Ad Outlines Rajiv Gandhi's Role in 'Ram Rajya' Legacy

Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had not only laid the foundation of modern India but also did the same for Ram temple, claimed the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee in newspaper advertisements published on the politician's 76th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Published by senior Congress leader Govind Goyal and his associates, the ad claimed that Gandhi’s speeches reflected a zeal to make India strong and great. “He was the one who laid the foundation of 'Ram Rajya' in India,” said the publicity material. "He (Rajiv Gandhi) on one side paved the way for establishment of a modern India and on the other, took care of Indian’s faith and religious beliefs," the ad said.

The advertisement underlined several facts to emphasise on Gandhi’s inclination to the concept of 'Ram Rajya'. Based on his efforts, the telecast of Ramayana started in the year 1985, said the ad. It also claimed that the former PM was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi’s 'Ram Rajya' concept.

After convincing then UP Chief Minister Veer Bahadur Singh, Gandhi got the Ram Janmabhoomi site unlocked in 1986, the advertisment said.

It further stated that Gandhi had given permission for the foundation of the Ram Mandir to be laid in 1989 and had sent former Home Minister Buta Singh, to be a part of the ceremony.

In his last press briefing in Chennai, Gandhi had said that the Ram temple would be constructed in Ayodhya, added the advertisement.

MPCC Chief and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath was among first Congress leaders who had wholeheartedly the welcomed Ram temple ceremony on August 5. Digvijaya Singh had also backed the temple construction in Ayodhya, despite maintaining his reservations the 'auspiciousness' of the date selected for the ceremony.

Nath in his statements, had repeatedly credited Rajiv Gandhi for initiating the process for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

However, BJP was not convinced. Party spokesperson Dr Hitesh Vajpayee called Nath's statements a lie. He said Rajiv Gandhi was being credited for unlocking of the Ram Janmabhoomi site, but that he was also responsible for the massacre of Sikhs after the murder of his mother, Indira Gandhi.