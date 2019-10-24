Safidon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सफीदो): Bachan Singh Arya of BJP Leads

Safidon (सफीदो), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Jind district of Haryana and is part of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency.

Safidon Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 31110 51.69% Bachan Singh Arya LEADING INC 19959 33.16% Subhash Gangoli LKSK(P) 3590 5.97% Vijay Saini IND 2742 4.56% Rajbir Sharma JJP 1236 2.05% Dayanand Kundu BSP 1060 1.76% Jagdish Bhukal INLD 281 0.47% Joginder Kalwa NOTA 176 0.29% Nota CPI(ML)(L) 30 0.05% Vinod Dharoli

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.13% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.44%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,79,332 eligible electors, of which 97,791 were male, 81,541 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 902 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,62,474 eligible electors, of which 88,880 were male, 73,594 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 902 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,39,236.

Safidon has an elector sex ratio of 833.83.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Jasbir Deswal of IND won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1422 votes which was 1.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 21.91% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kali Ram Patwari of INLD won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 15436 votes which was 14.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 35.46% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 35. Safidon Assembly segment of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency. Sonipat Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 75.89%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 82.48%, while it was 78.21 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.59%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 190 polling stations in 35. Safidon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 168.

Extent: 35. Safidon constituency comprises of the following areas of Jind district of Haryana: Safidon Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Safidon is: 29.3776 76.5767.

