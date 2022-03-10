Safipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM.

Live election results updates of Safipur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Bamba Lal (BJP), Rajendra Kumar (BSP), Shankar Lal Gautam (INC), Sudhir Kumar (SP), Jeet Gyani (AAP), Raju (BJMP), Mukesh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.94%, which is -3.22% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Bamba Lal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.163 Safipur (सफीपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. Safipur is part of Unnao Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 36.64% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.37%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 331743 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,84,796 were male and 1,46,942 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Safipur in 2019 was: 795 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,13,478 eligible electors, of which 1,83,662 were male,1,44,177 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,89,234 eligible electors, of which 1,62,422 were male, 1,26,807 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Safipur in 2017 was 189. In 2012, there were 115 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bamba Lal of BJP won in this seat defeating Ram Baran of BSP by a margin of 27,236 which was 13.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.63% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sudhir Kumar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ram Baran of BSP by a margin of 9,054 votes which was 5.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 42.9% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 163 Safipur Assembly segment of the 33. Unnao Lok Sabha constituency. Swami Sakshi Ji Maharaj of BJP won the Unnao Parliament seat defeating Arun Shanker Shukla of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Unnao Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Safipur are: Bamba Lal (BJP), Rajendra Kumar (BSP), Shankar Lal Gautam (INC), Sudhir Kumar (SP), Jeet Gyani (AAP), Raju (BJMP), Mukesh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.94%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.16%, while it was 58.73% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Safipur went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.163 Safipur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 360. In 2012, there were 333 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.163 Safipur comprises of the following areas of Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 1 Safipur, Panchayats 1 Osiyan, 3 Gurdhari, 4 Munda, 5 Barithana, 11 Gauriya Kala, 14 Pesari, 15 Nigohi, 16 Kursath I, 17 Kursath II, 18 Sherpur Kala, 19 Tikana of 2 Kursath KC and 7 Safipur Nagar Panchayat of 1 Safipur Tehsil; KCs 3 Haiderabad, 4 Rasoolabad, Panchayats 1 Aldau, 6 Poorachand, 7 Biswal; 22 Rampur Khajhri of 2 Auras KC, 7 Rasoolabad Nagar Panchayat and 12 Haiderabad Nagar Panchayat of 2 Hasanganj Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Safipur constituency, which are: Bangermau, Balamau, Mohan, Unnao, Bilhaur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Safipur is approximately 645 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Safipur is: 26°46’34.7"N 80°26’10.0"E.

