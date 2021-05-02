Sagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

132. Sagar (सागर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Sagar is part of 20. Mathurapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.02%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,74,310 eligible electors, of which 1,42,529 were male, 1,31,779 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sagar in 2021 is 925.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,43,055 eligible electors, of which 1,27,213 were male, 1,15,839 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,625 eligible electors, of which 1,06,947 were male, 96,678 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sagar in 2016 was 325. In 2011, there were 175.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Bankim Chandra Hazra of TMC won in this seat by defeating Asim Kumar Mandal of CPIM by a margin of 18,071 votes which was 8.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.79% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Bankim Chandra Hazra of TMC won in this seat defeating Milan Parua of CPIM by a margin of 8,149 votes which was 4.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.39% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 132. Sagar Assembly segment of Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Mathurapur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Mathurapur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Sagar are: Kamila Bikash (BJP), Bankim Chandra Hazra (TMC), Sk Muklesur Rahaman (CPIM), Swaraj Das (SUCOIC)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.47%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.66%, while it was 91.9% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 374 polling stations in 132. Sagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 283. In 2011 there were 253 polling stations.

Extent:

132. Sagar constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Sagar 2. Frezarganj, Haripur, Mausini, Namkhana and Shibrampur GPs of CDB Namkhana. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Sagar is 1275 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sagar is: 21°40’30.7"N 88°06’31.7"E.

