Sagar Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's H Halappa Harathalu Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Sagar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Shimoga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Shimoga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,91,772 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 95,686 are male, 95,997 female and 2 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.24 and the approximate literacy rate is 81%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 41,248 votes (30.02%) securing 52.37% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.46%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,845 votes (2.3%) registering 46.61% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.03%.