Sagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Sagar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSCP -- -- Vinay Sen IND -- -- Kanchhedilal Kushwah IND -- -- Moh. Khurram Qureshi IND -- -- Devendra Jain "Milan" SUP -- -- Ramnaresh Tiwari(Ramjee) PSP(L) -- -- Kamal Khatik IND -- -- Mahendra Singh Patel "Barual" Nota -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Rajkumar Yadav BJP -- -- Rajbahadur Singh INC -- -- Prabhu Singh Thakur

5. Sagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vindhya Pradesh region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.35% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.51%. The estimated literacy level of Sagar is 74.57%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Laxmi Narayan Yadav of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,20,737 votes which was 13.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.11% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Bhupendra Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,31,168 votes which was 23.00% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 56.80% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.67% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.12% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sagar was: Laxmi Narayan Yadav (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,15,511 men, 7,04,754 women and 57 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Sagar is: 23.8418 78.7467Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सागर, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); সাগর, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); सागर, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); સાગર, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); சாகர், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); సాగర్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಸಾಗರ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); സാഗർ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).