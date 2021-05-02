Sagardighi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

60. Sagardighi (सागरदिघी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Sagardighi is part of 9. Jangipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Elections to the Samserganj Assembly seat has been deferred following the death of Sanjukta Morcha supported Congress candidate Md Rezaul Haque from COVID-19. Elections have been deferred in two West Bengal seats Jangipur and Samserganj, both in Murshidabad District.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.83%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,36,580 eligible electors, of which 1,19,592 were male, 1,16,983 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sagardighi in 2021 is 978.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,06,049 eligible electors, of which 1,05,833 were male, 1,00,212 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,68,136 eligible electors, of which 86,301 were male, 81,835 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sagardighi in 2016 was 258. In 2011, there were 155.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Subrata Saha of TMC won in this seat by defeating Aminul Islam of INC by a margin of 5,214 votes which was 3.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 26.23% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Subrata Saha of TMC won in this seat defeating Ismail Sekh of CPIM by a margin of 4,574 votes which was 3.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 38.02% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 60. Sagardighi Assembly segment of Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Jangipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Jangipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Sagardighi are: Khatun Mafuja (BJP), Dhananjay Banerjee (BSP), Subrata Saha (TMC), Sk M Hasanuzzaman (Bappa) (INC), Abdut Tawab (SDPOI), Nure Mahaboob Alam (AIMEIM), Mirza Lutful Hoque (SUCOIC), Supal Murmu (BJMP), Santa Bhattacherjee (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.82%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.99%, while it was 85.64% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 328 polling stations in 60. Sagardighi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 243. In 2011 there were 206 polling stations.

EXTENT:

60. Sagardighi constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: CDB Sagardighi. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Sagardighi is 328 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sagardighi is: 24°18’41.4"N 88°06’25.9"E.

