Sagri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading At 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Sagri seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Bandana Singh (BJP), Rana Khatoon (INC), Shankar Yadav (BSP), Hriday Narayan Singh Patel (SP), Abhimanyu (BJMP), Amirchand Ramlakhan Yadav (ASPKR), Nesar (PEP), Pankaj Maurya (JAP), Mukesh Rai (AAP), Virendra Yadav (AJPI), Ishrak (IND), Chandrika (IND), Babulal Bharti (IND), Sahtu (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 54.5%, which is -0.22% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Bandana Singh of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.345 Sagri (सागरी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Sagri is part of Azamgarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.79% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.93%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,29,789 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,80,472 were male and 1,49,313 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sagri in 2019 was: 827 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,70,237 eligible electors, of which 1,81,226 were male,1,46,134 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,93,528 eligible electors, of which 1,61,240 were male, 1,32,269 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sagri in 2017 was 720. In 2012, there were 639 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bandana Singh of BSP won in this seat defeating Jairam Patel of SP by a margin of 5,475 which was 3.06% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 34.73% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Abhay Narayan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Santosh Kumar Singh(Teepoo) of BSP by a margin of 9,251 votes which was 5.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 35.97% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 345 Sagri Assembly segment of the 69. Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency. Akhilesh Yadav of SP won the Azamgarh Parliament seat defeating Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Azamgarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 17 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 54.72%, while it was 53.16% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sagri went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.345 Sagri Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 329. In 2012, there were 307 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.345 Sagri comprises of the following areas of Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Haraiya, 4 Raunapar, 5 Azamtgarh, 6 Jeanpur, Azmatgarh Nagar Panchayat and Jeanpur Nagar Panchayat of 2 Sagri Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sagri constituency, which are: Gopalpur, Chillupar, Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad- Gohna, Mubarakpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sagri is approximately 417 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sagri is: 26°13’13.8"N 83°21’42.8"E.

