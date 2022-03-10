Sahajanwa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Pradeep Shukla of BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Sahajanwa seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Surjeet Singh (IND), Sri Krishn Yadav (IND), Rakesh Shukla (IND), Pradeep Shukla (BJP), Manoj Yadav (INC), Yashpal Singh Rawat (SP), Sudhir Singh (BSP), Prashant Ram Tripathi (LJPRV), Prahalad Singh (SHS), Manoj Kumar (VIP), Ramakant (BJMP), Rakesh Dubey (BASP), Vijay Anand Upadhyay (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.07%, which is 0.26% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sheetal Pandey of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.324 Sahajanwa (सहजवां) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Sahajanwa is part of Gorakhpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.98% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.83%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,25,159 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,76,130 were male and 1,48,979 female and 50 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sahajanwa in 2019 was: 846 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,44,921 eligible electors, of which 1,97,872 were male,1,58,275 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,20,761 eligible electors, of which 1,78,772 were male, 1,41,978 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sahajanwa in 2017 was 264. In 2012, there were 250 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sheetal Pandey of BJP won in this seat defeating Yaspal Singh Rawat of SP by a margin of 15,377 which was 7.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 34.49% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajendra of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Aswani of BJP by a margin of 12,691 votes which was 7.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 29.42% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 324 Sahajanwa Assembly segment of the 64. Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency. Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla Alias Ravi Kishan of BJP won the Gorakhpur Parliament seat defeating Rambhual Nishad of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gorakhpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 24 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.07%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.81%, while it was 56.11% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sahajanwa went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.324 Sahajanwa Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 381. In 2012, there were 365 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.324 Sahajanwa comprises of the following areas of Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Sahajanwa Tehsil; Panchayats 1 Ahirauli, 2 Varyabhar Urf Nakaha, 3 Vigahi, 4 Ashapar, 13 Khutbhar, 14 Satuabhar, 15 Katghar, 16 Chhatai, 17 Vishwanathpur, 18 Kudabharath, 19 Kotha, 20 Kasba Sangrampur, 21 Gorsaira, 22 Dhanaipur and 23 Tekwar of 1 Khajani KC of 6 Khajani Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sahajanwa constituency, which are: Dhanghata, Khalilabad, Menhdawal, Khajani, Gorakhpur Rural, Gorakhpur Urban, Caimpiyarganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sahajanwa is approximately 446 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sahajanwa is: 26°44’30.8"N 83°12’46.8"E.

