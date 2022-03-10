Saharanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Saharanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vahid Ali Khan (LOP), Jagpal Singh (BJP), Yogesh Dahiya (AAP), Ajab Singh (BSP), Ashu Malik (SP), Margoob (AIMIM), Qurban (ASPKR), Rajita (IND), Pinki Kumari (IND), Sandeep Kumar (INC), Mewa Lal (BRDCP), Lokesh Kumar (IND), Riyasat Ali (AJEP), Shabrej (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 70.5%, which is -4.32% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Masood Akhtar of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.4 Saharanpur (सहारनपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Saharanpur is part of Saharanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.35% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.49%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 335357 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,81,330 were male and 1,54,011 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Saharanpur in 2019 was: 849 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,70,792 eligible electors, of which 1,71,963 were male,1,45,440 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,76,294 eligible electors, of which 1,51,768 were male, 1,24,509 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Saharanpur in 2017 was 274. In 2012, there were 170 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Masood Akhtar of INC won in this seat defeating Jagpal Singh of BSP by a margin of 12,324 which was 5.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 36.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jagpal of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ch Abdul Wahid of INC by a margin of 17,113 votes which was 8.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 39.57% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 4 Saharanpur Assembly segment of the 1. Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Pradeep Kumar of BJP won the Saharanpur Parliament seat defeating Tabassum Begum of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Saharanpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.82%, while it was 73.8% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Saharanpur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.4 Saharanpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 300. In 2012, there were 274 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.4 Saharanpur comprises of the following areas of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Punwarka, 3 Harora, Panchayats 1 Dara Ali, 2 Pathanpura, 3 Manak Mau, 8 Dabki Gujjar, 18 Megh Chhapper and 20 Dara Shivpuri of 1 Saharanpur KC of 2 Saharanpur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Saharanpur constituency, which are: Behat, Nakur, Saharanpur Nagar, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.

The total area covered by Saharanpur is approximately 335 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Saharanpur is: 29°59’27.2"N 77°38’21.5"E.

