Saharsa Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Saharsa Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Saharsa (सहरसा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Saharsa district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Saharsa. Saharsa is part of 13. Madhepura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.18%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.2%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,62,697 eligible electors, of which 1,88,541 were male, 1,73,406 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,36,081 eligible electors, of which 1,76,794 were male, 1,59,287 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,84,939 eligible electors, of which 1,51,894 were male, 1,33,045 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Saharsa in 2015 was 1,452. In 2010, there were 209.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Arun Kumar of RJD won in this seat by defeating Alok Ranjan of BJP by a margin of 39,206 votes which was 20.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 53.03% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Alok Ranjan of BJP won in this seat defeating Arun Kumar of RJD by a margin of 7,979 votes which was 5.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.69% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 75. Saharsa Assembly segment of Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dinesh Chandra Yadav won the Madhepura Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Madhepura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Saharsa are: Alok Ranjan (BJP), Lovely Anand (RJD), Bidhan Chandra Jha (NCP), Amar Kant Vats Alias Sohan Jha (JVKP), Kamal Deo Sharma (LJPS), Krishna Shekhar (SJDD), Ranjan Priyadarshi (JAPL), Rajesh Kumar Jha (PP), Vimlesh Kumar Singh (NJP), Amit Kumar (IND), Kishor Kumar (IND), Ranjit Kumar Rana (IND), Birendra Kumar (IND), Siyaram Paswan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.96%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.72%, while it was 53.33% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 347 polling stations in 75. Saharsa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 315. In 2010 there were 296 polling stations.

Extent:

75. Saharsa constituency comprises of the following areas of Saharsa district of Bihar: Community Development Block Kahara including Nagar Parishad Saharsa and Community Development Block Saur Bazar. It shares an inter-state border with Saharsa.

Saharsa seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Saharsa is 307.73 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Saharsa is: 25°50'38.8"N 86°37'34.0"E.

