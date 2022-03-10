Sahaswan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BSP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Sahaswan seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Brajesh Yadav (SP), Dhirendra Kumar Bhardwaj (BJP), Musarrat Ali (BSP), Rajveer Singh (INC), Rakesh Kumar Sharma (IND), Anil Kumar (AAP), Pravesh Kumar (IND), Nawab (JSSP), Kunal Singh (RPD), Ravendra Sharma (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.52%, which is -2.91% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Omkar Singh of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sahaswan results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.113 Sahaswan (सहस्वान) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Sahaswan is part of Badaun Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.65% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 51.29%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 407967 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,19,846 were male and 1,88,115 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sahaswan in 2019 was: 856 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,49,180 eligible electors, of which 2,15,827 were male,1,82,799 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,53,691 eligible electors, of which 1,96,278 were male, 1,57,407 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sahaswan in 2017 was 309. In 2012, there were 203 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Omkar Singh of SP won in this seat defeating Arshad Ali of BSP by a margin of 4,269 which was 1.77% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 32.2% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Omkar Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mir Hadi Ali Alias Babar Mian of BSP by a margin of 7,027 votes which was 3.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 113 Sahaswan Assembly segment of the 23. Badaun Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Sanghmitra Maurya of BJP won the Badaun Parliament seat defeating Dharmendra Yadav of SP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Badaun Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sahaswan are: Brajesh Yadav (SP), Dhirendra Kumar Bhardwaj (BJP), Musarrat Ali (BSP), Rajveer Singh (INC), Rakesh Kumar Sharma (IND), Anil Kumar (AAP), Pravesh Kumar (IND), Nawab (JSSP), Kunal Singh (RPD), Ravendra Sharma (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.52%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.43%, while it was 62.48% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sahaswan went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.113 Sahaswan Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 396. In 2012, there were 360 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.113 Sahaswan comprises of the following areas of Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Madhyami, 2 Sahaswan, 3 Sailabi and Sahaswan Municipal Board of 4 Sahaswan Tehsil; KC 2 Ughaiti, Rudyan Nagar Panchayat and Islamnagar Nagar Panchayat of 3 Bilsi Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sahaswan constituency, which are: Chandausi, Atrauli, Kasganj, Gunnaur, Bisauli, Bilsi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sahaswan is approximately 859 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sahaswan is: 28°09’39.2"N 78°44’59.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sahaswan results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.