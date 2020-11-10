Sahebganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sahebganj Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Sahebganj (साहेबगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Muzaffarpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Muzaffarpur. Sahebganj is part of 16. Vaishali Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,97,296 eligible electors, of which 1,60,164 were male, 1,36,883 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,77,987 eligible electors, of which 1,50,358 were male, 1,27,614 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,716 eligible electors, of which 1,13,868 were male, 1,00,308 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sahebganj in 2015 was 289. In 2010, there were 245.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ramvichar Rai of RJD won in this seat by defeating Raju Kumar Singh of BJP by a margin of 10,660 votes which was 6.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 43.65% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Raju Kumar Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Ram Vichar Ray of RJD by a margin of 4,916 votes which was 4.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 38.51% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 98. Sahebganj Assembly segment of Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Veena Devi (W/O Dinesh Prasad Singh) won the Vaishali Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Vaishali Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sahebganj are: Prem Shankar Prasad (RJD), Bandana Singh (NCP), Mithilesh Tiwari (BJP), Atul Kumar Gautam (PP), Uttam Kumar Chauhan (IND), Bhairaw Singh (JSVP), Manjeet Kumar Singh (IND), Madan Ray (IND), Manoj Kumar Ranjan (IND), Mohan Mahto (IND), Ranjeet Singh (IND), Rajendra Prasad (IND), Suresh Kumar Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.31%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 58.18%, while it was 56.5% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 303 polling stations in 98. Sahebganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 273. In 2010 there were 247 polling stations.

Extent:

98. Sahebganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar: Community Development Block Sahebganj; Gram Panchayats Anadpur Kharauni, Bahdinpur, Baijalpur, Chakki Suhagpur, Chandkewari, Dewariya East, Dewariya West, Dharfari, Fatehabad, Gyaspur, Jafarpur, Jaimal Dumri, Kataru, Khutahin, Mohabbatpur, Mohjamma, Neknampur, Pandeh, Usti and Bishunpur Saraiya of Paroo Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Muzaffarpur.

Sahebganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Sahebganj is 396.19 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sahebganj is: 26°11'01.3"N 84°58'18.8"E.

