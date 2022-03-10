Sahibabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading

Live election results updates of Sahibabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Chhavi Yadav (AAP), Sunil Kumar Sharma (BJP), Vijay Kumar (IND), Sujit Tiwari (SBSPSP), Ajeet Kumar Pal (BSP), Man Mohan Jha (AIMIM), Anima Ojha (RTORP), Bhupendra Nath (JAP), Geetanjali (IND), Sangeeta Tyagi (INC), Amarpal (SP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 47.22%, which is -1.98% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sunil Kumar Sharma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sahibabad results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.55 Sahibabad (साहिबाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Sahibabad is part of Ghaziabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.86% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 342965 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,85,395 were male and 1,57,536 female and 34 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sahibabad in 2019 was: 850 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,84,720 eligible electors, of which 4,95,919 were male,3,69,698 female and 24 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 6,76,637 eligible electors, of which 3,93,738 were male, 2,82,899 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sahibabad in 2017 was 366. In 2012, there were 196 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sunil Kumar Sharma of BJP won in this seat defeating Amarpal of INC by a margin of 1,50,685 which was 35.38% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 61.7% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Amarpal of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sunil Kumar Sharma of BJP by a margin of 24,348 votes which was 7.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 37.26% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 55 Sahibabad Assembly segment of the 12. Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency. Vijay Kumar Singh of BJP won the Ghaziabad Parliament seat defeating Suresh Bansal of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ghaziabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 47.22%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 49.2%, while it was 49.31% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sahibabad went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.55 Sahibabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 837. In 2012, there were 656 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.55 Sahibabad comprises of the following areas of Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh: Panchayat18 Arthala of 2 Loni KC, Ward Nos. 1, 8, 9 , 13, 14, 16, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 30, 33, 38, 41, 50, 55 and 60 in Ghaziabad (Municipal Corporation) of 2 Ghaziabad Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sahibabad constituency, which are: Loni, Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, Noida. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Delhi.

The total area covered by Sahibabad is approximately 31 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sahibabad is: 28°40’46.6"N 77°22’23.9"E.

