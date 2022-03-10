Sahnewal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : Hardeep Singh Mundian from AAP leading at 11AM

Live election results updates of Sahnewal seat in Punjab. A total of 19 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Sharanjit Singh Dhillon (SAD), Gurcharan Singh Rajput (JDU), Inder Dev Pandey (ILVP), Hardeep Singh Mundian (AAP), Vikram Singh Bajwa (INC), Amritpal Singh Chhandran (SADASM), Harpreet Singh Garcha (SADS), Gurdeep Singh Kahlon (NJP), Gurmit Singh Mundian (LIP), Dalbir Singh (PPOID), Deepak Dhir (SP), Lakhwinder Singh (ALPU), Surinder Pal Kaur (IND), Harjit Singh (IND), Budh Singh (IND), Bhola Singh (IND), Malwinder Singh Guron (IND), Major Singh (IND), Mohan Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.43%, which is -8.77% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sharanjit Singh Dhillon of SAD in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sahnewal results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.59 Sahnewal (साहनेवाल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ludhiana district of Punjab. Sahnewal is part of Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.66% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.2%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 265097 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,21,431 were male and 1,43,662 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sahnewal in 2022 is: 1,183 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,09,473 eligible electors, of which 1,19,625 were male,1,00,227 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,69,367 eligible electors, of which 92,160 were male, 77,207 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sahnewal in 2017 was 449. In 2012, there were 96 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon of SAD won in this seat defeating Satwinder Kaur Bitti of INC by a margin of 4,551 which was 2.72% of the total votes cast for the seat. SAD had a vote share of 37.73% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Vikram Singh Bajwa of INC by a margin of 21,216 votes which was 15.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 53.44% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 59 Sahnewal Assembly segment of the 8. Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Amar Singh of INC won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat defeating Darbara Singh Guru of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Sahnewal are: Sharanjit Singh Dhillon (SAD), Gurcharan Singh Rajput (JDU), Inder Dev Pandey (ILVP), Hardeep Singh Mundian (AAP), Vikram Singh Bajwa (INC), Amritpal Singh Chhandran (SADASM), Harpreet Singh Garcha (SADS), Gurdeep Singh Kahlon (NJP), Gurmit Singh Mundian (LIP), Dalbir Singh (PPOID), Deepak Dhir (SP), Lakhwinder Singh (ALPU), Surinder Pal Kaur (IND), Harjit Singh (IND), Budh Singh (IND), Bhola Singh (IND), Malwinder Singh Guron (IND), Major Singh (IND), Mohan Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.43%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.2%, while it was 79.11% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sahnewal went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.59 Sahnewal Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 246. In 2012, there were 188 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.59 Sahnewal comprises of the following areas of Ludhiana district of Punjab: KCs Ludhiana, Mangat, Mattewara, Koom Kalan, Sahnewal Kalan, Sahnewal (Nagar Panchayat) and Ward No. 14 and 16 of Ludhiana (Municipal Corporation) of Ludhiana East Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Sahnewal constituency, which are: Nawan Shahr, Samrala, Payal, Gill, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana Central, Phillaur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sahnewal is approximately 413 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sahnewal is: 30°55’33.2"N 76°00’05.0"E.

