Saidapet Candidate List: Key Contests in Saidapet Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Saidapet Assembly constituency in CHENNAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Saidapet seat is part of the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Subramanian.Ma of DMK won from this seat beating Ponnayan.C of ADMK by a margin of 16,255 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Senthamizhan.G of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Magesh Kumaar.M of DMK by a margin of 12,071 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai South Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Saidapet Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Saidapet constituency are: S. Duraisamy of AIADMK, M. Subramaniam of DMK, G Senthamizhan of AMMK, Sneha Mohandas of MNM, Suresh Kumar of NTK