Saidapet Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

23. Saidapet (सैदापेट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Saidapet is part of 3. Chennai South Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.33%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,78,995 eligible electors, of which 1,36,768 were male, 1,42,152 female and 75 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Saidapet in 2021 is 1039.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,82,052 eligible electors, of which 1,39,609 were male, 1,42,370 female and 73 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,19,001 eligible electors, of which 1,09,694 were male, 1,09,307 female and 37 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Saidapet in 2016 was 62. In 2011, there were 61.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Subramanian.Ma of DMK won in this seat by defeating Ponnayan.C of AIADMK by a margin of 16,255 votes which was 9.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 47.18% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Senthamizhan.G of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Magesh Kumaar.M of DMK by a margin of 12,071 votes which was 7.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 51.78% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 23. Saidapet Assembly segment of Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai South Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai South Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 30 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 23 contestants and there were 19 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Saidapet are: Kottur Kumar R (BSP), Subramanian Ma (DMK), Saidai Duraisamy (AIADMK), Sagayamary N (RPOIA), Sivagnanasambandan T (DMSK), Snegapriya (MNM), Suresh Kumar B (NTK), Senthamizhan G (AMMK), Ashok Kumar V (IND), Arun Kumar M (IND), Alaganathan B (IND), Imran Khan M (IND), Elango K (IND), Kandhasamy R (IND), Kothandapani K (IND), Sathish Kumar S (IND), Saravanan D (IND), Sivasankar S R (IND), Balaji V (IND), Prakash C (IND), Prem Kumar A (IND), Manimaran S (IND), Murthi R (IND), Rajesh N (IND), Rishi Kumar A (IND), Loganathan J (IND), Vasanth H (IND), Vijaya Kumar R (IND), Venkatesh K (IND), Jothi Sairam S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.36%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 59.64%, while it was 70.49% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 23. Saidapet constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 257. In 2011 there were 208 polling stations.

EXTENT:

23. Saidapet constituency comprises of the following areas of Chennai district of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (M Corp.) (Part) Chennai (M Corp.) Ward No.132 to 136 and 138 to 141.. It shares an inter-state border with Chennai.

The total area covered by Saidapet is 20 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Saidapet is: 13°00’41.0"N 80°13’36.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Saidapet results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam