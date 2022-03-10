Saikot Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Saikot seat in Manipur. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: George T. Haokip (NCP), T. N Haokip (INC), Khaipao Haokip (NPP), Paolienlal Haokip (BJP), John H Pulamte (JDU), Joshua Thiek (KNA), John Mk Thang (IND), Karong Onkholer (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 84.47%, which is 17.87% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by T N Haokip of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Saikot results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.59 Saikot (साइकोट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Churachandpur district of Manipur. Saikot is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 53193 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 26,465 were male and 26,727 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Saikot in 2019 was: 1,010 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 50,889 eligible electors, of which 25,090 were male,25,799 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 45,739 eligible electors, of which 22,392 were male, 23,347 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Saikot in 2017 was 1,025. In 2012, there were 1,042 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, T N Haokip of INC won in this seat defeating Paokholal Haokip of BJP by a margin of 5,101 which was 15.05% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.25% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, T N Haokip of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Lunkholal of TMC by a margin of 8,157 votes which was 27.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.6% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 59 Saikot Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

Advertisement

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Saikot are: George T. Haokip (NCP), T. N Haokip (INC), Khaipao Haokip (NPP), Paolienlal Haokip (BJP), John H Pulamte (JDU), Joshua Thiek (KNA), John Mk Thang (IND), Karong Onkholer (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.47%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.6%, while it was 65.61% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Saikot went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.59 Saikot Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 67. In 2012, there were 60 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.59 Saikot comprises of the following areas of Churachandpur district of Manipur:

Advertisement

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Saikot constituency, which are: Singhat, Henglep, Kumbi, Churachandpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Saikot is approximately 2218 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Saikot is: 24°20’17.5"N 93°40’25.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Saikot results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.