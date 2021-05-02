Sainthia Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

289. Sainthia (सैंथिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Birbhum district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Jharkhand (Dumka District). Sainthia is part of 42. Birbhum Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.9%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,55,504 eligible electors, of which 1,28,933 were male, 1,26,570 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sainthia in 2021 is 982.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,28,000 eligible electors, of which 1,17,383 were male, 1,10,617 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,972 eligible electors, of which 99,198 were male, 90,907 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sainthia in 2016 was 261. In 2011, there were 133.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Nilabati Saha of TMC won in this seat by defeating Dhiren Bagdi of CPIM by a margin of 38,611 votes which was 19.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.17% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dhiren Bagdi of CPIM won in this seat defeating Parikshit Bala of TMC by a margin of 4,318 votes which was 2.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 46.91% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 289. Sainthia Assembly segment of Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Birbhum Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Birbhum Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Sainthia are: Tarapada Badyakar (BSP), Nilabati Saha (TMC), Piya Saha (BJP), Mausumi Konai (CPIM), Naba Kumar Das (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.76%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.95%, while it was 86.96% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 361 polling stations in 289. Sainthia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 274. In 2011 there were 242 polling stations.

EXTENT:

289. Sainthia constituency comprises of the following areas of Birbhum district of West Bengal: 1. Sainthia (M). 2. Angargaria, Bhutura, Charicha, Mahamad Bazar, Deucha and Puranagram GPs of CDB Mohammadbazar, 3. Banagram, Deriapur, Fulur, Horisara, Hatora and Mathpalsa GPs of CDB Sainthia and 4. CDB Suri-II. It shares an inter-state border with Birbhum.

The total area covered by Sainthia is 449 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sainthia is: 23°54’19.8"N 87°36’19.4"E.

