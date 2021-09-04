Saints Fume Over Owaisi for Addressing Ayodhya as Faizabad

The temple town of Ayodhya known for being the birthplace of Lord Ram has now become the point of interest for most of the political parties ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh State Assembly elections. Now the saints of Ayodhya have come out in protest regarding the convention of AIMIM. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has announced his visit to the Rudauli area of Ayodhya on September 7, which is located around 40 km from the district headquarters.

The AIMIM chief will be addressing a public gathering under the banner of ‘Shoshit Vanchit Samaj Sammelan’. In the poster released for this programme, Ayodhya district has been written as Faizabad. The saints of Ayodhya have expressed displeasure and warned that if Ayodhya is not written in the poster, then Owaisi’s rally will not be allowed in Ayodhya. At the same time, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari termed this event of AIMIM chief as a ‘fixed match’ with the BJP.

Speaking to news18, Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi said, “Parliament is the temple of the country and such is the language of its member Owaisi! What problem is he having with Ayodhya? Why is Ayodhya being called Faizabad? When the name Ayodhya has been registered in the government records, then addressing it by the name Faizabad on the poster is unfortunate. We strongly condemn Owaisi’s ideology, we demand the removal of the poster.”

At the same time, Mahant Jagat Guru Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Peeth said,

“This is an insult to the Chief Minister and the people of Ayodhya. If the posters bearing the name Faizabad are not removed, then Owaisi should not be allowed to enter the Ayodhya district. If this is not done then the AIMIM conference will not be allowed to take place in Ayodhya district under any circumstances.”

Meanwhile, the AIMIM District Chief Shahnawaz Siddiqui has said that earlier the name was Faizabad and it would take time to get used to the changed name. “Ayodhya is also written in the poster at some places, while at some places Faizabad is written. It is not an issue what name we write. On September 7, AIMIM Chief will enter the district between 12:00 noon and 1:00 pm. From there he will go to Dargah Sharif and then a conference will be held at Belsar Square,” he informed.

Owaisi has announced another leg of his political visits to the State and will start his three-day visit from Ayodhya. The three-day tour will begin on September 7 and Owaisi will participate in several programmes. It will begin from Ayodhya’s Rudauli town, where he will address the Vanchit-Shoshit Sammelan, followed by an event on September 8 in Sultanpur and on November 9, Owaisi will visit Barabanki. The AIMIM had earlier visited Bahraich and some districts of Purvanchal.

The holy city of Ayodhya has become the point of interest for many political parties ahead of the 2022 UP Polls. Recently, the Bahujan Samaj Party started the Prabuddha Samaj Sammelan from the Ayodhya district, in which an attempt was made to reach the vote bank of the upper caste society. In the past, Raja Raghuraj Pratap Singh of Kunda also started the election campaign with the blessings of Ramlala. Now Owaisi is also going to make a conference from Ayodhya itself and try to reach out to his voters.

On the other hand, Congress has slammed the BJP and the AIMIM and termed the entire controversy as a ‘fixed match’. Speaking to news18, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said, “Their agenda is that they will make issues for each other and will eventually help BJP in the elections. Owaisi and BJP are making rhetoric to divert the attention of the public from electoral issues, but the people of Uttar Pradesh are intelligent, they will not get caught up in useless things.”

