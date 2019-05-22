Saints to Gather in Ayodhya Next Month to Discuss Further Action on Ram Mandir Issue

With 2019 Lok Sabha Election nearing its end, the focus once again turns back to Ayodhya. Saints and seers from all over the country will be coming to Ayodhya in the first week of June to participate in the meeting called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Ram Janambhumi Nyas to discuss further action on the Ram Mandir issue.As per the information, the decision taken in this key meeting will be shared with saints who will be coming for from June 7 to June 15 to celebrate the birthday of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das who is also the chief of Ram Janambhumi Nyas. Also the Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adtyanath is expected to participate in the birthday celebrations. CM Yogi has also been attending the function earlier also.The Ram Janambhumi Nyas has already expressed its displeasure over the issue of mediation attempt by the three member panel which is now extended till August 15, 2019. Founded in 1993 by independent members of VHP, Ram Janambhumi Nyas is a body of seers and saints which spearheads the Ram Janambhumi movement to construct the Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.Speaking to media on the issue, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, member of Ram Janambhumi Nyas said, “The issue of Ram Mandir will be discussed in the grand meeting called on 3rd June in Ayodhya and saints from all over the country will be attending it. Whatever will be finalised in the meeting will be shared with other saints on 15th June. The Nyas was not in favour of any kind of mediation on the issue, however the hearing is delayed again as the deadline for mediation has been extended further till August.”The Supreme Court had referred the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya for mediation to the three-member mediation panel, which is headed by former Supreme Court judge FM Kalifullah, with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and, lawyer and mediation expert Sriram Panchu as other members. The panel had convened its first meeting in Faizabad on March 13 last. After the panel’s deadline ended earlier this month, the Supreme Court extended its tenure by three months till August 15.The issue of centre’s petition in the Supreme Court filed on January 29, in which request was made to give back the non-disputed 67 acre land around the disputed 2.77 acre land to its original owners, will also be discussed likely in the meeting.Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.