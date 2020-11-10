Saitu Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Saitu Assembly constituency in the state of Manipur are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Saitu is one of the five seat(s) in the state of Manipur where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Saitu was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are two candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Saitu seat. This is a Scheduled Tribe constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Saitu constituency: Ngamthang Haokip (Bharatiya Janata Party), Lamtinthang Haokip (Indian National Congress)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.