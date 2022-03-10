Saitu Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: IND Leading at 2 PM

Live election results updates of Saitu seat in Manipur. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Lamtinthang Haokip (INC), K Lhouvum (NPP), Ngamthang Haokip (BJP), L Johny Gangmei (JDU), Haokholet Kipgen (IND), Th. Sanglou Maram (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 78.32%, which is -8.04% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ngamthang Haokip of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.51 Saitu (सैतु) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Kangpokpi district of Manipur. Saitu is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.6%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 44242 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 22,007 were male and 22,235 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Saitu in 2019 was: 1,010 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 42,141 eligible electors, of which 20,891 were male,21,250 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 38,795 eligible electors, of which 19,186 were male, 19,609 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Saitu in 2017 was 326. In 2012, there were 203 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Ngamthang Haokip of INC won in this seat defeating Haokholet Kipgen of BJP by a margin of 3,817 which was 10.49% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 53.49% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ngamthang Haokip of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Haokholet Kipgen of NPP by a margin of 6,186 votes which was 22.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.99% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 51 Saitu Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Saitu are: Lamtinthang Haokip (INC), K Lhouvum (NPP), Ngamthang Haokip (BJP), L Johny Gangmei (JDU), Haokholet Kipgen (IND), Th. Sanglou Maram (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.32%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 86.36%, while it was 72.27% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Saitu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.51 Saitu Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 63. In 2012, there were 56 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.51 Saitu comprises of the following areas of Kangpokpi district of Manipur:

A total of nine Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Saitu constituency, which are: Bishenpur, Nungba, Tamenglong, Tamei, Kangpokpi, Saikul, Sekmai, Konthoujam, Oinam. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Saitu is approximately 2575 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Saitu is: 24°57’58.3"N 93°49’23.2"E.

