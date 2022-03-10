Saiyadraja Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Saiyadraja seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Amit Kumar Yadav Urf Lala (BSP), Manoj Kumar (SP), Vimla (INC), Sushil Singh (BJP), Mahesh Kumar (JRP), Shahzama Khan Shahi (JAP), Siddharth Praan Baahu (ASPKR), Suresh Singh (AAP), Neelu Singh Urf Neelam Singh (IND), Ramesh (IND), Ravindra (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.2%, which is -1.09% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sushil Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Saiyadraja results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.382 Saiyadraja (सैयदराजा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. Saiyadraja is part of Chandauli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,51,406 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,89,922 were male and 1,61,473 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Saiyadraja in 2019 was: 850 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,98,634 eligible electors, of which 1,74,785 were male,1,42,645 female and 22 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,99,216 eligible electors, of which 1,64,934 were male, 1,34,262 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Saiyadraja in 2017 was 1,204. In 2012, there were 652 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sushil Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Shyam Narayan Singh of BSP by a margin of 14,494 which was 7.33% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 39.89% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Manoj Kumar of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Brijesh Singh Urf Arun Kumar Singh of PMSP by a margin of 2,016 votes which was 1.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 29.23% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 382 Saiyadraja Assembly segment of the 76. Chandauli Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey of BJP won the Chandauli Parliament seat defeating Sanjay Singh Chauhan of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chandauli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Saiyadraja are: Amit Kumar Yadav Urf Lala (BSP), Manoj Kumar (SP), Vimla (INC), Sushil Singh (BJP), Mahesh Kumar (JRP), Shahzama Khan Shahi (JAP), Siddharth Praan Baahu (ASPKR), Suresh Singh (AAP), Neelu Singh Urf Neelam Singh (IND), Ramesh (IND), Ravindra (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.29%, while it was 58.89% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Saiyadraja went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.382 Saiyadraja Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 329. In 2012, there were 314 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.382 Saiyadraja comprises of the following areas of Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 5 Kamalpur, Panchayats 73 Maniyarpur, 76 Khor, 77 Onaval, 78 Dedhgava, 81 Avajapur, 82 Vardishara, 83 Kavayi Paharpur, 84 Amara, 85 Birana, 86 Gurehu, 87 Niditpur, 88 Dharar, 89 Neknampur, 90 Diya, 91 Hingutar Jagadishpur, 92 Babhaniyav Raypur, 93 Dhanapur I and 94 Dhanapur II of 4 Dhanapur KC of Sakaldiha Tehsil; KCs 4 Saidraja, 5 Dheena and Saiyadraja Nagar Panchayat of Chandauli Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Saiyadraja constituency, which are: Zamania, Ghazipur, Saidpur, Sakaldiha, Mughalsarai, Chakia. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Kaimur (Bhabua) district of Bihar..

The total area covered by Saiyadraja is approximately 538 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Saiyadraja is: 25°21’25.6"N 83°23’50.3"E.

