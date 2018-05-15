Sakaleshpur Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Sakleshpur): JD(S) Kumara Swamy.H. K Won

Live Status JD(S) Kumara Swamy.H. K Won

Sakleshpur (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hassan district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Hassan Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,93,313 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 96,972 are male, 96,123 female and 6 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.91 and the approximate literacy rate is 77%JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 33,069 votes (23.54%) securing 45.27% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.42%.JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 13,295 votes (10.54%) registering 39.44% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.07%.