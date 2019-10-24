Sakoli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (साकोली): Dr. Parinay Ramesh Fuke of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

62. Sakoli (साकोली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Bhandara district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.39%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.76%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,18,655 eligible electors, of which 1,61,228 were male, 1,57,427 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 410 service voters had also registered to vote.

Sakoli Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 16668 38.90% Dr. Parinay Ramesh Fuke LEADING INC 15632 36.48% Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole VBA 8626 20.13% Sevakbhau Nirdhan Waghaye BSP 682 1.59% Dr. Prakash Malgave NOTA 266 0.62% Nota IND 163 0.38% Suhas Anil Funde IND 137 0.32% Subhash Ramchandra Bawankule IND 115 0.27% Choparam Shivaji Tiwade BLRP 112 0.26% Agashe Urmila Prashant IND 76 0.18% Vijay Mahadeo Khobragade IND 72 0.17% Atul Narayan Parshuramkar PPI(D) 71 0.17% Sandeep Surybhan Ramteke JMBP 70 0.16% Pankaj Nandkumar Khedikar GGP 64 0.15% Ganesh Ashok Khandate IND 59 0.14% Maheshkumar Bhojram Bhadade IND 39 0.09% Raju Rambhau Nirwan

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,96,188 eligible electors, of which 1,51,993 were male, 1,44,195 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 410 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,74,830.

Sakoli has an elector sex ratio of 976.42.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kashiwar Rajesh Lahanu of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 25489 votes which was 11.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.81% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 62915 votes which was 31.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 60.44% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 62. Sakoli Assembly segment of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency. Bhandara-Gondiya Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 22 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 74.21%, while it was 73.55 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.21%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 394 polling stations in 62. Sakoli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 371.

Extent: 62. Sakoli constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhandara district of Maharashtra: Sakoli Tehsil, Lakhani Tehsil, Lakhandur Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sakoli is: 20.9857 79.9056.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sakoli results.

