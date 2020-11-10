Sakra Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sakra Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Sakra (सकरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Muzaffarpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Muzaffarpur. Sakra is part of 15. Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.48%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,59,521 eligible electors, of which 1,37,036 were male, 1,21,871 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sakra in 2020 is =CP94/CM94*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,41,844 eligible electors, of which 1,28,486 were male, 1,13,356 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,194 eligible electors, of which 1,02,453 were male, 91,741 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sakra in 2015 was 774. In 2010, there were 538.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Lal Babu Ram of RJD won in this seat by defeating Arjun Ram of BJP by a margin of 13,012 votes which was 8.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 47.92% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Suresh Chanchal of JDU won in this seat defeating Lal Babu Ram of RJD by a margin of 13,045 votes which was 11.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 48.01% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 92. Sakra Assembly segment of Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ajay Nishad won the Muzaffarpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Muzaffarpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sakra are: Anil Kumar Sahani (RJD), Kedar Prasad Gupta (BJP), Ram Babu Singh (RLSP), Alok Kumar Sinh (JDR), Kalikant Jha (SUCI), Jitesh Kumar (RJJP), Balram Kumar (JKM), Manish Kumar (AKP), Mukesh Kumar Sharma (JAPL), Rupchandra Kumar (BPL), Renu Devi (PBP), Laxmi Devi (RJSBP), Virendra Kumar (LJD), Salvi Saloni (PP), Sukhdeo Prasad (VPI), Harindra Choudhary (BVP), Ashok Kumar Gupta (IND), Deepak Kumar Chanchal (IND), Sanjay Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.5%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 64.72%, while it was 59.54% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 261 polling stations in 92. Sakra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 233. In 2010 there were 213 polling stations.

Extent:

92. Sakra constituency comprises of the following areas of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Dholi Muraul and Sakra. It shares an inter-state border with Muzaffarpur.

Sakra seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Sakra is 227.37 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sakra is: 25°58'38.3"N 85°32'11.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sakra results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.