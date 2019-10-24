Sakri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (साक्री): Mohan Gokul Suryawanshi Of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

5. Sakri (साक्री), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Dhule district of Maharashtra and is part of Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.68% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 51.51%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.8%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,42,678 eligible electors, of which 1,76,661 were male, 1,66,007 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 354 service voters had also registered to vote.

Sakri Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND 5781 54.08% Manjula Tulshiram Gavit LEADING BTP 1603 15.00% Nandu Rajaram Malache NOTA 1400 13.10% Nota INC 1043 9.76% Dhanaji Sitaram Ahire BJP 443 4.14% Mohan Gokul Suryawanshi VBA 112 1.05% Yashwant Devman Malache IND 108 1.01% Chaure Sandip Shantaram BSP 96 0.90% Rangnath Rama Bhavare IND 56 0.52% Hiraman Deva Sabale IND 48 0.45% Rajkumar Pandit Sonawane

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,07,595 eligible electors, of which 1,59,873 were male, 1,47,722 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 354 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,84,411.

Sakri has an elector sex ratio of 939.69.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ahire Dhanaji Sitaram Or D S Ahire of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3323 votes which was 1.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.94% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bhoye Yogendra Reshama of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18944 votes which was 13.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.98% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 5. Sakri Assembly segment of Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency. Nandurbar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 59.77%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 62.42%, while it was 49.37 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.65%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 365 polling stations in 5. Sakri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 365.

Extent: 5. Sakri constituency comprises of the following areas of Dhule district of Maharashtra: Sakri Tehsil (excluding Dusane Circle).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sakri is: 21.0249 74.1989.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sakri results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.