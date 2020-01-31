Salaries Are Given to Imams, Why Not to Priests, Asks Union Minister Giriraj Singh
He said most of the Imams 'support Shaheen Bagh protest' and Sharjeel Imam, a JNU student arrested for his remark about 'cutting off' Assam from India.
File photo of Union Minister and BJP senior leader Giriraj Singh (PTI)
New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday accused the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party of indulging in communal politics.
Singh said: "They pay Rs 18,000 salary and Rs 9,000 maintenance to imams, why don't they pay salary to priests?"
He said most of the Imams "support Shaheen Bagh protest" and Sharjeel Imam, a JNU student arrested for his remark about "cutting off" Assam from India.
"But they are blaming us," said Singh.
The country witnessed widespread protests against amended citizenship Act, with Shaheen Bagh in Delhi emerging as an epicentre of these protests. Sharjeel Imam had allegedly raised anti-India slogans at Shaheen Bagh.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meet Rohan Shah, the Vicious Cyber Expert in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked
- In Pics: Priyanka Chopra and J sister Danielle Jonas' Disney Princess Moment at Grammys
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Reaction to Rashami Desai's 'He's Not My Type' Comment
- Coronavirus: This Website Has A Realtime Map Tracking The Deadly Virus in All Countries
- Poco X2 Will Not Be a Direct Successor to the Poco F2