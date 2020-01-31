Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salaries Are Given to Imams, Why Not to Priests, Asks Union Minister Giriraj Singh

He said most of the Imams 'support Shaheen Bagh protest' and Sharjeel Imam, a JNU student arrested for his remark about 'cutting off' Assam from India.

IANS

Updated:January 31, 2020, 5:36 PM IST
Salaries Are Given to Imams, Why Not to Priests, Asks Union Minister Giriraj Singh
File photo of Union Minister and BJP senior leader Giriraj Singh (PTI)

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday accused the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party of indulging in communal politics.

Singh said: "They pay Rs 18,000 salary and Rs 9,000 maintenance to imams, why don't they pay salary to priests?"

He said most of the Imams "support Shaheen Bagh protest" and Sharjeel Imam, a JNU student arrested for his remark about "cutting off" Assam from India.

"But they are blaming us," said Singh.

The country witnessed widespread protests against amended citizenship Act, with Shaheen Bagh in Delhi emerging as an epicentre of these protests. Sharjeel Imam had allegedly raised anti-India slogans at Shaheen Bagh.

