Salaries Are Given to Imams, Why Not to Priests, Asks Union Minister Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday accused the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party of indulging in communal politics.

Singh said: "They pay Rs 18,000 salary and Rs 9,000 maintenance to imams, why don't they pay salary to priests?"

He said most of the Imams "support Shaheen Bagh protest" and Sharjeel Imam, a JNU student arrested for his remark about "cutting off" Assam from India.

"But they are blaming us," said Singh.

The country witnessed widespread protests against amended citizenship Act, with Shaheen Bagh in Delhi emerging as an epicentre of these protests. Sharjeel Imam had allegedly raised anti-India slogans at Shaheen Bagh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.