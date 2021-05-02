Salboni Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

234. Salboni (सालबोनी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Salboni is part of 33. Jhargram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.76%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,76,634 eligible electors, of which 1,39,334 were male, 1,37,299 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Salboni in 2021 is 985.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,47,363 eligible electors, of which 1,26,044 were male, 1,21,319 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,500 eligible electors, of which 1,07,764 were male, 1,00,736 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Salboni in 2016 was 346. In 2011, there were 169.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Srikanta Mahata of TMC won in this seat by defeating Shyam Sundar Pandey of CPIM by a margin of 52,902 votes which was 23.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.91% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Srikanta Mahata of TMC won in this seat defeating Abhiram Mahata of CPIM by a margin of 4,355 votes which was 2.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.54% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 234. Salboni Assembly segment of Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jhargram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhargram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Salboni are: Ghosh Susanta (CPIM), Rajib Kundu (BJP), Srikanta Mahata (TMC), Akshaya Kumar Mahata (AMB), Paresh Chandra Dutta (SUCOIC), Md Kabirul Islam Khan (HUMP), Animesh Mahata (IND), Rasbihari Mahata (IND), Laksmi Kanta Murmu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 89.47%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 90.4%, while it was 92.92% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 385 polling stations in 234. Salboni constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 303. In 2011 there were 275 polling stations.

EXTENT:

234. Salboni constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. Goaltor, Gohaldanga, Jeerapara, Makli, Patharpara and Pingbani GPs of CDB-Garbeta-II, 2. Bhimpur, Bishnupur, Debgram, Lalgeria and Shalboni GPs of CDB Salbani and 3. CDB Garbeta-III. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Medinipur.

The total area covered by Salboni is 797 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Salboni is: 22°41’41.3"N 87°12’39.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Salboni results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam