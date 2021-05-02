Salem (North) Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

89. Salem (North) (सलेम (उत्तर)), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Salem district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Salem (North) is part of 15. Salem Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.23%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,76,022 eligible electors, of which 1,34,947 were male, 1,41,053 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Salem (North) in 2021 is 1045.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,65,999 eligible electors, of which 1,30,965 were male, 1,35,017 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,19,309 eligible electors, of which 1,09,755 were male, 1,09,554 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Salem (North) in 2016 was 74. In 2011, there were 73.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Rajendran.R of DMK won in this seat by defeating Saravanan.K.R.S of AIADMK by a margin of 9,873 votes which was 5.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 45.14% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Alagapuram R Mohanraj of DMDK won in this seat defeating Jayaprakash G of INC by a margin of 29,365 votes which was 17.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 54.46% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 89. Salem (North) Assembly segment of Salem Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Salem Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Salem Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 24 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Salem (North) are: R Rajendran (DMK), M P Panneer Selvam (NPP), G Venkatachalam (AIADMK), S Velan (BSP), M Ahamedshahjahan (MGRMK), Imayaeswaran N (NTK), R S Guru Chakravarthy (MNM), C Natarajan (AMMK), S Babu (MIPA), D Murali (DMKM), Vaathiar C Murugan (APOI), M Shanmuga Sundaram (IND), R Senthilkumar (IND), N Devaraj (IND), M R Nawazudieen (IND), R Palanisamy (IND), A Rameshkumar (IND), P Ramachandran (IND), S Rajasekar (IND), T Vijaya Raj (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.14%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 72.12%, while it was 74.53% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 89. Salem (North) constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 285. In 2011 there were 259 polling stations.

EXTENT:

89. Salem (North) constituency comprises of the following areas of Salem district of Tamil Nadu: Salem Taluk (Part) Salem (M Corp.) Ward No.6 to 16 and 26 to 36. Kannankurichi (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Salem.

The total area covered by Salem (North) is 59 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Salem (North) is: 11°40’49.1"N 78°08’58.6"E.

