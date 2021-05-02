Salem (South) Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

90. Salem (South) (सलेम (दक्षिण)), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Salem district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Salem (South) is part of 15. Salem Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.64%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.23%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,60,372 eligible electors, of which 1,27,210 were male, 1,33,140 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Salem (South) in 2021 is 1047.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,63,233 eligible electors, of which 1,29,589 were male, 1,33,618 female and 26 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,19,930 eligible electors, of which 1,10,005 were male, 1,09,925 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Salem (South) in 2016 was 61. In 2011, there were 58.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Sakthivel A B of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Gunasekaran M of DMK by a margin of 30,453 votes which was 15.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 51.39% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Selvaraju.M.K. of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Sivalingam.S.R. of DMK by a margin of 60,215 votes which was 34.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 64.97% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 90. Salem (South) Assembly segment of Salem Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Salem Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Salem Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 24 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Salem (South) are: A S Saravanan (DMK), E Balasubramaniyan (AIADMK), S Murali (BSP), R Elavarasan (VTVTK), Sathiyapriya (RPOIA), M Sundar (APOI), M Prabu Manikandan (MNM), S Mariamma (NTK), S Raji (DMKM), Se Venkatajalam (AMMK), R Velmurugan (CPIMLL), S Krishnakumar (IND), M Kumar (IND), S Saravanan (IND), Samundeswari V (IND), R Sundaram (IND), K Selvaraj (IND), B Devi (IND), M Periyasamy (IND), N Mayakannan (IND), K Mariappan (IND), D M Mohammad Nazeerudeen (IND), K Yasin Basha (IND), K N Veerasenan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.19%, while it was 78.89% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 90. Salem (South) constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 294. In 2011 there were 261 polling stations.

EXTENT:

90. Salem (South) constituency comprises of the following areas of Salem district of Tamil Nadu: Salem Taluk (Part) Salem (M Corp.) Ward No.37 to 60. It shares an inter-state border with Salem.

The total area covered by Salem (South) is 38 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Salem (South) is: 11°38’33.0"N 78°09’22.0"E.

