Salem (West) Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

88. Salem (West) (सलेम (पश्चिम)), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Salem district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Salem (West) is part of 15. Salem Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.23%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.23%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,99,605 eligible electors, of which 1,49,228 were male, 1,50,320 female and 57 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Salem (West) in 2021 is 1007.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,71,212 eligible electors, of which 1,36,302 were male, 1,34,869 female and 41 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,452 eligible electors, of which 1,08,078 were male, 1,04,374 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Salem (West) in 2016 was 97. In 2011, there were 97.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Venkatachalam.G of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Panneer Selvam.C. of DMK by a margin of 7,247 votes which was 3.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 39.88% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Venkatachalam.G of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Rajendran.R of DMK by a margin of 27,661 votes which was 16.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 56.5% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 88. Salem (West) Assembly segment of Salem Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Salem Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Salem Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 28 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Salem (West) are: Alagapuram R Mohanraj (DMDK), S Tamilselvan (BSP), A Rajendran (DMK), R Arul (PMK), A Kathirvel (MIPA), Karthikeyan J (TNIK), Senthilkumar A (AMPK), Thiyagarajan A (MNM), S Nagammal (NTK), R Muthusamy (TMTK), Vijayakumar R (DMKM), Inbaraj A (IND), Kathavarayan S (IND), M Gopi (IND), Gopinath R (IND), Chandrasekaran G (IND), Sabbapathi M (IND), Sarathkumar S (IND), Sivaraman S (IND), Thiyagarajan M (IND), Natarajan C (IND), Balaji D (IND), M Mayakannan (IND), Marimuthu M (IND), Murugan A (IND), Ramkumar R (IND), Rajendiran B (IND), M Jeevanantham (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.81%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.11%, while it was 79.92% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 88. Salem (West) constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 298. In 2011 there were 241 polling stations.

EXTENT:

88. Salem (West) constituency comprises of the following areas of Salem district of Tamil Nadu: Omalur Taluk (Part) Muthunaickenpatti, Chellapillaikuttai, Pagalpatti, Manguppai, Saminayakkanpatti, Kottagoundampatti, Anaigoundampatti, Vellakkalpatti, T.Konagapadi, Alagusamudram and Karukkalvadi villages. Salem Taluk (Part) Sarkar Gollappatti, A.Ayyamperumalpatti, Chettichavadi, Kondappanayakkanpatti, M.Palapatti and Selathampatti villages. Thalavaipatti (CT) and Mallamooppampatti (CT). Salem (M Corp.) Ward No.1 to 5 and 17 to 25.. It shares an inter-state border with Salem.

The total area covered by Salem (West) is 86 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Salem (West) is: 11°42’19.4"N 78°05’56.8"E.

