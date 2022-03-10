Salempur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading At 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Salempur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Dulari Devi (INC), Bijaylaxmi Gautam (BJP), Rajesh Bharati (BSP), Satish Kumar (CPM), Bharat Vyash Gautam (AIMIM), Udaybhan Rao (AAP), Manbodh Prasad (SBSPA).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 51.57%, which is -0.99% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kali Prasad of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.341 Salempur (सलेमपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. Salempur is part of Salempur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.69% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.13%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,18,196 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,69,947 were male and 1,48,243 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Salempur in 2019 was: 872 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,56,744 eligible electors, of which 1,67,298 were male,1,41,790 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,08,479 eligible electors, of which 1,65,985 were male, 1,42,486 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Salempur in 2017 was 394. In 2012, there were 790 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Kali Prasad of BJP won in this seat defeating Vijay Laxmi Gautam of SP by a margin of 25,654 which was 15.79% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.9% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Manbodh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vijaylaxmi of BJP by a margin of 16,158 votes which was 11.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.79% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 341 Salempur Assembly segment of the 71. Salempur Lok Sabha constituency. Ravinder of BJP won the Salempur Parliament seat defeating R S Kushwaha of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Salempur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 17 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Salempur are: Dulari Devi (INC), Bijaylaxmi Gautam (BJP), Rajesh Bharati (BSP), Satish Kumar (CPM), Bharat Vyash Gautam (AIMIM), Udaybhan Rao (AAP), Manbodh Prasad (SBSPA).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 51.57%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 52.56%, while it was 45.94% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Salempur went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.341 Salempur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 360. In 2012, there were 338 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.341 Salempur comprises of the following areas of Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Salempur, 3 Lar, Salempur Nagar Panchayat, Majhuliraj Nagar Panchayat and Lar Nagar Panchayat of 4 Salempur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Salempur constituency, which are: Bhatpar Rani, Rampur Karkhana, Barhaj, Belthara Road, Sikanderpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Siwan district of Bihar..

The total area covered by Salempur is approximately 337 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Salempur is: 26°12’25.6"N 83°56’17.5"E.

