English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Joins Shiv Sena Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Bollywood actor Salman Khan's aide Gurmeet Singh, popularly known as Shera, joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena President, Aditya Thackeray at their residence Matoshree.
Salman Khan's aid Shera with Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter/@ShivSena)
New Delhi: Ahead of upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Bollywood actor Salman Khan's aide Gurmeet Singh, popularly known as Shera, joined Shiv Sena on Friday. He joined the party in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena President, Aditya Thackeray at their residence Matoshree in Mumbai.
The Shiv Sena formally announced the new entry on its official Twitter handle.
Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Trolled for Seven-year-old Comments, Sonakshi Sinha Defends Him
- 'This is a Joke Right?' Trump Wrote a Bizarre Letter to Turkey and Twitter Had a Lot of Memes
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring