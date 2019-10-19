Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Joins Shiv Sena Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Ahead of upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Bollywood actor Salman Khan's aide Gurmeet Singh, popularly known as Shera, joined Shiv Sena on Friday. He joined the party in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena President, Aditya Thackeray at their residence Matoshree in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena formally announced the new entry on its official Twitter handle.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

