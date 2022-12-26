Salman Khurshid Says RaGa ‘Superman’, Yogi Doing 'Tapasya' as He Walks in T-shirt in Freezing Delhi

Congress leader and former union minister Salman Khurshid on Monday called his former party chief Rahul Gandhi a “superhuman” as he was seen wearing t-shirts during Bharat Jodo Yatra in bone-chilling December.

Donning a t-shirt on a “severe" cold day, the Wayanad MP visited Veer Bhumi, Shakti Sthal and Shanti Van, the memorials of former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, respectively.

“Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo yatra). He is like a yogi doing his ‘tapasya’ with focus,” ANI quoted Khurshid as saying.

“Lord Ram’s ‘khadau’ goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the ‘khadau’ and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the ‘khadau’ in UP. Now that ‘khadau’ has reached UP, Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come,” he added.

Earlier, the former Congress chief, who is on a 3600-km long Bharat Jodo Yatra, revealed why he has been walking in a t-shirt in North India’s chilly winter without worrying about cold. He had said the media kept asking him if he felt cold but never asked the same question to a farmer, a labourer, or even poor children.

“They (journalists) keep asking me how I do not feel cold,” he was quoted as saying in a report published by NDTV, adding, “but they do not ask the farmer, the worker, poor children, this question." He also talked about those who could not afford essentials such as warm clothes.

“I have walked 2,800 km, but I believe that is not a big deal. Farmers walk so much every day; as do farm labourers, factory workers – all of India, in fact,” he was quoted as saying in the report, while addressing a gathering near the Red Fort.

The yatra entered Delhi on Saturday morning with scores of people from Haryana and Delhi joining it at the Badarpur border amid raising of “Bharat Jodo” (unite India) and ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’ slogans. With the beating of drums and patriotic songs playing in the background, the enthusiasm of the Congress yatris was at its peak. Waving the Tricolour, thousands of party activists walked behind Gandhi.

