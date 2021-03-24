Salmara South Candidate List: Key Contests in Salmara South Assembly Constituency of Assam

Salmara South Assembly constituency in South Salmara district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Salmara South seat is part of the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Wazed Ali Choudhury of INC won from this seat beating Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF by a margin of 16,723 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Abdur Rahman Ajmal of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Wazed Ali Choudhury of INC by a margin of 3,756 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dhubri Parliamentary constituency AIUDF was ahead in the Salmara South Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Salmara South constituency are: Ashadul Islam of BJP, Wazid Ali Chaudhary of CONG, Nazrul Islam of RD