Salon Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Salon seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Arjun Kumar (INC), Ashok Kumar (BJP), Jagdish Prasad (SP), Svati Singh (BSP), Amit Kumar (JDU), Radheyshyam (AAP), Sudarshan Ram (BPAP), Kamalesh (IND), Shakti Shekhar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.37%, which is 0.58% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dal Bahadur of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Salon results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.181 Salon (सालोन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh. Salon is part of Amethi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.82% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 360399 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,89,865 were male and 1,70,519 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Salon in 2019 was: 898 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,84,276 eligible electors, of which 1,81,636 were male,1,58,326 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,09,713 eligible electors, of which 1,65,607 were male, 1,44,106 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Salon in 2017 was 118. In 2012, there were 97 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dal Bahadur of BJP won in this seat defeating Suresh Chaudhary of INC by a margin of 16,055 which was 8.32% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.44% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ashakishore of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Shiv Balak Pasi of INC by a margin of 20,577 votes which was 12.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 40.28% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 181 Salon Assembly segment of the 37. Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. Smriti Irani of BJP won the Amethi Parliament seat defeating Rahul Gandhi of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Amethi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Salon are: Arjun Kumar (INC), Ashok Kumar (BJP), Jagdish Prasad (SP), Svati Singh (BSP), Amit Kumar (JDU), Radheyshyam (AAP), Sudarshan Ram (BPAP), Kamalesh (IND), Shakti Shekhar (IND).

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.37%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.79%, while it was 55.33% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Salon went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.181 Salon Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 358. In 2012, there were 325 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.181 Salon comprises of the following areas of Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh: 7 Salon Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Salon constituency, which are: Rae Bareli, Tiloi, Gauriganj, Rampur Khas, Unchahar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Salon is approximately 583 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Salon is: 26°05’08.9"N 81°27’49.0"E.

