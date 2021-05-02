Saltora Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

247. Saltora (साल्टोरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Bankura district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Saltora is part of 36. Bankura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.39%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,32,158 eligible electors, of which 1,19,191 were male, 1,12,967 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Saltora in 2021 is 948.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,12,955 eligible electors, of which 1,10,108 were male, 1,02,846 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,606 eligible electors, of which 98,950 were male, 89,656 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Saltora in 2016 was 320. In 2011, there were 196.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Swapan Bouri of TMC won in this seat by defeating Sasthi Charan Bouri of CPIM by a margin of 12,523 votes which was 6.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.2% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Swapan Bouri of TMC won in this seat defeating Sasthi Charan Bauri of CPIM by a margin of 12,697 votes which was 7.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.6% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 247. Saltora Assembly segment of Bankura Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bankura Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bankura Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Saltora are: Nandadulal Bauri (CPIM), Chandana Bauri (BJP), Sontosh Kumar Mondal (TMC), Aditya Kumar Bauri (BJMP), Dipen Bauri (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.57%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.4%, while it was 86.57% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 316 polling stations in 247. Saltora constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 264. In 2011 there were 246 polling stations.

EXTENT:

247. Saltora constituency comprises of the following areas of Bankura district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Saltora, 2. CDB Mejhia, 3. Banasuria, Barashal, Lachhmanpur and Latiaboni GPs of CDB Gangajalghati. It shares an inter-state border with Bankura.

The total area covered by Saltora is 671 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Saltora is: 23°30’40.0"N 87°02’43.8"E.

