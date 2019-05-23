Salur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Salur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- M. Paramma IND -- -- Lachayya Telugu NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Janni Simhachalam JSP -- -- Bonela Govindamma YSRCP -- -- Peedika Rajanna Dora TDP -- -- R.P. Bhanj Deo INC -- -- Rayala Sundara Rao BJP -- -- Kondagorri Uday Kumar

13. Salur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Vizianagaram district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This Rural constituency has 1,90,619 voters of which 93,250 are male and 97,367 are female and 2 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Salur , recorded a voter turnout of 79%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 76.98% and in 2009, 71.53% of Salur 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Rajanna Dora Peedika of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 4,997 votes which was 3.71% of the total votes polled. Rajanna Dora Peedika polled a total of 1,34,857 (40.94%) votes.INC's Rajanna Dora Peedika won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the CPI candidate by a margin of 1656 (1.37%) votes. Rajanna Dora Peedika polled 1,20,950 which was 40.94% of the total votes polled.Salur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: सालूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and సాలూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).