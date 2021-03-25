Samaguri Candidate List: Key Contests in Samaguri Assembly Constituency of Assam

Samaguri Assembly constituency in Nagaon district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Samaguri seat is part of the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Rakibul Hussain of INC won from this seat beating Jitu Goswami of BJP by a margin of 14,515 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Rockybul Hussain of INC won from this this constituency defeating Prafulla Kumar Mahanta of AGP by a margin of 19,860 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kaliabor Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Samaguri Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Samaguri constituency are: Anil Saikia of BJP, Rockybul Hussain of CONG, Abidur Rahman of AJP