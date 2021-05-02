Samaguri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

88. Samaguri (सामगुरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Nagaon district of Assam. It shares a border with . Samaguri is part of 11. Kaliabor Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.78%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,64,785 eligible electors, of which 84,868 were male, 79,909 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Samaguri in 2021 is 942.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,42,303 eligible electors, of which 73,960 were male, 68,343 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,28,659 eligible electors, of which 66,220 were male, 62,439 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Samaguri in 2016 was 177. In 2011, there were 195.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Rakibul Hussain of INC won in this seat by defeating Jitu Goswami of BJP by a margin of 14,515 votes which was 11.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.95% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rockybul Hussain of INC won in this seat defeating Prafulla Kumar Mahanta of AGP by a margin of 19,860 votes which was 18.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.12% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 88. Samaguri Assembly segment of Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Samaguri are: Anil Saikia (BJP), Rakibul Hussain (INC), Abidur Rahman (AJP), Pranjit Bhowmik (BGP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.38%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.79%, while it was 83.48% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 88. Samaguri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 158. In 2011 there were 148 polling stations.

EXTENT:

88. Samaguri constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagaon district of Assam: Samaguri thana (excluding Chalchali and Duarsalna mouzas) and Lawkhoa mouza in Rupohihat thana in Nowgong sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Nagaon.

The total area covered by Samaguri is 194 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Samaguri is: 26°27’38.9"N 92°50’26.2"E.

