Samajwadi MP Azam Khan Threatens to Quit if All Sections Have Not Voted for Him
The SP leader said that it was a matter of introspection why the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh did not yield expected results.
A file photo of SP leader Azam Khan. (Getty Images)
Rampur: Newly elected Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur Mohd Azam Khan said on Friday that if he has not got votes from all sections of the society, he will resign from the Lok Sabha within eight days. "I have got votes from all sections of society and this can be verified from polling booths. I want to tell my rivals that if this is not found to be true, I will resign from the Lok Sabha," he said. He further stated that he would discharge his duties as MP effectively.
The SP leader said that it was a matter of introspection why the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh did not yield expected results. "The issue must be discussed and I hope the seniors in my party will do this soon. As far as my case is considered, I can say that injustice has been done to me. If this was not the case, then my lead would have been three lakh votes," he said.
Mohd Azam Khan had been banned from campaigning for three days by the Election Commission for poll code violation. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had got a huge mandate and he hoped that the Prime Minister would not behave in a vindictive manner, especially with a section of society.
Referring to his now famous squabble with BJP candidate Jaya Prada, Azam Khan said that he felt that the media was unfair to him. "I did not take anyone's name but still I was blamed." Azam Khan defeated Jaya Prada by 1.09 lakh votes.
