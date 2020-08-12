Samajwadi Party, AAP Demand Rs 1 Crore Aid for Sudiksha's Family from UP Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government should give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Sudiksha Bhati, who died in a road accident in Bulandshahr after alleged harassment by motorcycle-borne men, the SP and the AAP said on Wednesday.

A delegation of SP representatives met family members of Sudiksha (20) at their village in Deri Scanar in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri area and gave a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh, a party leader said.

"We met the family on instructions of our party chief Akhilesh Yadav and provided them an assistance of Rs 2 lakh. We assured them an aid of Rs 1 crore if the Samajwadi Party comes to power in UP," SP's Gautam Buddh Nagar unit president Veer Singh Yadav said.

"We also demand that the current BJP-led government should also provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the bereaved family," Yadav said.

Condoling the demise of the 20-year-old woman, he said his party demands that the culprit be arrested at the earliest and justice ensured.

Yadav also slammed the law and order situation in the state under the BJP regime, citing the family's allegations that the young woman died in the road crash which took place because of two motorcycle-borne men harassing her.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also met Sudiksha's family on Tuesday night and raised a demand of Rs 1 crore compensation to her family by the state government.

"Besides the financial aid, the government should announce free education for her siblings. He also demanded that Sudiksha's case be tried in a fast-track court and the culprits given strictest punishment," AAP's Noida spokesperson Sanjeev Nigam quoted Singh as saying.

The AAP leader also alleged that the Bulandshahr Police is trying to change the narrative of the incident while slamming the state government over the law and order situation.

Sudiksha died on Monday in a road accident in adjoining Bulandshahr district while she was pillion riding a motorcycle with her younger brother, a minor.

She was pursuing a graduation course in entrepreneurship at the Babson College, Massachusetts (the US), and was scheduled to go back on August 20. Her family has alleged that the accident took place because two motorcycle-borne men were following her two-wheeler and harassing her.

The Bulandshahr Police has constituted a three-member SIT, led by Circle Officer (City) Diksha Singh, to probe the matter and has filed an FIR against two unidentified people on the basis of a complaint by Sudiksha's father Jitendra Bhati, officials said.